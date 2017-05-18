« Federal court approves $225M settlement in VW 3.0L diesel case; California receives $66M plus two new VW ZEV models | Main | AK Steel receives $1.8M from DOE to develop next-generation electrical steels for hybrid and electric vehicle motors »

ICCT: European cities driving diesel out of the market

18 May 2017

According to a recent analysis of European diesel sales by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), European cities are setting the tone in the diesel debate. Specifically, policy announcements from major cities have raised doubts about being unable to drive a diesel in important urban areas. This is creating doubt about the resale value of diesel cars and curbing consumers’ appetite for diesel technology, the ICCT analysts said.

Diesel car registrations are down in Europe: March 2017 saw a 5-year low in France, Germany, Spain, and the UK, which together make up almost 60% of the European new car market. Dieselgate sparked this development and revealed national regulators’ failure to police the car market, but cities are now leading the charge against diesel cars.



ICCT chart of diesel shares of new car registrations in France, Germany, Spain, and the UK. Round markers denote policy developments. (sources: French Ministry of Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy, German Motor Transport Authority, Spanish Association of Manufacturers of Automobiles and Trucks, UK Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders). Click to enlarge.