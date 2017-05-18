« Qualcomm demonstrates dynamic electric vehicle charging; supports up to 20 kW at highway speeds | Main | New mesocrystal photocatalyst enhances light-driven hydrogen production »

Mercedes-Benz Energy and Vivint Solar partner on US home energy storage systems

18 May 2017

Mercedes-Benz Energy and Vivint Solar announced an exclusive strategic collaboration to bring the Mercedes-Benz customizable home energy storage system to the US. The two companies will introduce a joint offering that will provide customers with Mercedes-Benz batteries coupled with Vivint Solar’s expertise in designing, installing and servicing solar energy systems.

For Vivint Solar, which has installed solar energy systems in more than 100,000 homes across the US, this is the first collaboration to integrate batteries with its offering. This will also be Mercedes-Benz Energy’s first collaboration with a US solar provider. The storage systems are made to Mercedes-Benz quality standards and based on the same automotive-grade battery technology used in its electric and hybrid vehicles.

Each energy storage system will consist of modular 2.5 kWh batteries that can be combined to create a system as large as 20 kWh. Vivint Solar will customize each system based on the customer’s individual energy consumption needs.

California is the first US market where Vivint Solar will exclusively offer this solution directly to homeowners. Beginning in Q2, new customers in California will be able to buy the offering outright or finance the purchase, either through one of the institutions Vivint Solar has relationships with or their preferred lender.