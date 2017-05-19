« Nissan begins teasing the new LEAF, to be unveiled later this year | Main | Airbiquity introduces OTAmatic for connected vehicle over-the-air (OTA) software updates and data management »

DOE moving forward with $11.1M in funding for three ARPA-E projects

19 May 2017

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced that it is honoring commitments to several previously selected Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) awardees, with funding of a combined $11.1 million. They are among the first awardees to move forward following the Department’s review of all taxpayer funded grants and projects, intended to ensure that each award applied good governance principles consistent with the new Administration’s policy directives.

The projects moving forward are part of ARPA-E’s Next-Generation Energy Technologies for Connected and Autonomous On-Road Vehicles (NEXTCAR) (earlier post) and Renewable Energy to Fuels Through Utilization of Energy-Dense Liquids (REFUEL) (earlier post) programs. Additional awardees are expected to move forward in the coming weeks.

NEXTCAR projects will take advantage of the increasingly complex and connected systems in cars and trucks to improve their energy efficiency significantly, with a goal of reducing individual vehicle energy usage by 20%. REFUEL projects will use water, molecules from the air, and electricity from renewable sources to produce high-energy liquid fuels for transportation and other uses.

The three awardees moving forward: