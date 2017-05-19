« New mesocrystal photocatalyst enhances light-driven hydrogen production | Main | DOE moving forward with $11.1M in funding for three ARPA-E projects »

Nissan begins teasing the new LEAF, to be unveiled later this year

19 May 2017

Nissan has issued its first teaser shot of the new Nissan LEAF electric vehicle, to be unveiled later this year. The picture is the first in a series of images and information briefs planned for the new model leading up to the global unveiling.

The new Nissan LEAF is a core model representing Nissan Intelligent Mobility.

The Nissan LEAF is the world’s best-selling electric vehicle with more than 260,000 units of the current LEAF sold worldwide.