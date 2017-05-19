« Audi to launch 3 new electric models by 2020; subsequent electrification in renewed core; targeting 1/3 electrified unit sales by 2025 | Main | Rice team devises Li metal anode that completely suppresses Li dendrite formation »

Rheinmetall wins 7-year, €100M contract for electric motor housings for China

19 May 2017

KS HUAYU AluTech GmbH, Neckarsulm, Germany, a member of Rheinmetall Automotive, has booked a major order from a globally operating German carmaker for electric motor housings installed in passenger cars. Worth a total €100 million, the contract will run for seven years. Rheinmetall Automotive—formerly KSPG and Kolbenschmidt Pierburg—expects electrification to account for more than half of its sales in 2020. (Earlier post.)

Production start-up of the highly complex aluminum housings is scheduled for as early as mid-2018 at KPSNC Kolbenschmidt Pierburg Shanghai Nonferrous Components in China, another member of Rheinmetall Automotive. The components will be built into various all-electric car models of the OEM. With a range of several hundred kilometers, the vehicles are exclusively destined for the Chinese market.

Rheinmetall Automotive’s Neckarsulm location is in charge of developing and supplying the required prototypes for the aluminum housings weighing only around 20 kg (44 lbs). The company which for many decades has specialized in the production of aluminum engine blocks, cylinder heads and structural parts, is using a special low-pressure casting technology for the production of these highly complex castings.