California ARB opens solicitations for $17M for On-Road Advanced Technology Demonstrations Projects; Class 7, 8 trucks

20 May 2017

The California Air Resources Board (ARB) is seeking solicitations for up to $17 million in grants for the On-Road Advanced Technology Demonstrations Projects approved by the Board as part of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2016-17 Funding Plan for Low Carbon Transportation and Fuels Investments and the Air Quality Improvement Program (AQIP).

Projects funded under this solicitation will demonstrate pre-commercial Intelligent Transportation Systems and Connected Trucks; Advanced Engines and Powertrains; and Zero-Emission Short and Regional Haul Trucks.

ARB characterizes the current state of the technology for Intelligent Transportation Systems and Connected Trucks as “nascent”. However, the potential for on-road emissions reductions from increased trucking fleet efficiency, logistics improvements, accident avoidance, and other benefits is huge. Demonstrations in this category are intended to accelerate the deployment of these technologies and ensure that data collected as part of these projects will inform ARB’s future planning efforts regarding the emission reduction potential of these technologies.

On the engine and powertrain side, ARB notes that there have been significant gains; these, however, have been incremenetal, and not in the development of “game-changing” technologies that could increase significantly engine and powertrain efficiency.

ARB is currently funding a 43-truck demonstration of zero and near-zero emission Class 8 drayage trucks. No fuel cell trucks were funded under the FY 2014-15 drayage truck solicitation. Therefore, this current funding category requires a focus on fuel-cells being demonstrated in short and regional haul trucks to push the development of zero- emission technologies in the heavier truck categories with longer ranges than found in purely battery zero-emission trucks.

Charging and refueling infrastructure is an eligible expense for projects funded under this solicitation.

Eligible trucks are Class 7 and Class 8 heavy-duty on-road trucks that are used to transport cargo to or from California’s ports and intermodal rail yards, and to or from regional warehouses, distribution centers, or other such logistical operations.

California-based public agencies such as air districts, ports, and local government entities or agencies as well as California-based non-profit organizations with expertise implementing large scale advanced technology demonstration projects and the requisite knowledge of advanced technology truck operations may apply.

Applications are due to ARB by 5:00 p.m., 16 August 2017.

CARB will hold an Applicant Teleconference to answer questions regarding this Grant Solicitation on Thursday, 15 June 2017. The Applicant Workshop will provide an opportunity for potential applicants to ask clarifying questions regarding general application requirements.

The solicitation is issued under the Assembly Bill 118 (AB 118) Air Quality Improvement Program’s (AQIP) Advanced Technology Freight Demonstration Projects and the Low Carbon Transportation Investments with all project funds from the Cap-and-Trade auction proceeds deposited into the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) as part of the California Climate Investments (CCI).

The project is intended to fund technologies on the cusp of commercialization that further the purposes of AB 32 (Nunez, Chapter 488, Statutes of 2006).