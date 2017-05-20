« California ARB opens solicitations for $17M for On-Road Advanced Technology Demonstrations Projects; Class 7, 8 trucks | Main

Print this post

Ford invests $350M in Livonia plant to support production of new fuel-efficient FWD transmission

20 May 2017

Ford is investing $350 million in its Livonia Transmission Plant to support production of a new, advanced transmission for front-wheel-drive vehicles. This transmission will provide customers better-performing, more fuel-efficient vehicles. It will share software, design elements and manufacturing processes with the 10-speed and other future transmissions.

The transmission will be finely tuned to blend fun driving and efficiency with Ford engines, including EcoBoost. Most applications will use a common microprocessor with more than 4 million lines of code controlling both engine and transmission.

This investment in Livonia Transmission Plant is in addition to $1.4 billion for the plant in 2016 to support production of a new 10-speed transmission for the 2017 F-150 Raptor and certain other F-150 trucks.

In the past four months alone, Ford has announced more than $2.25 billion in new investments in Michigan. The company has invested $12 billion in its US plants during the last five years.

Livonia Transmission Plant employs approximately 1,800 people. It builds six-speed and 10-speed transmissions used in a number of vehicles including Mustang, F-150, Transit and Expedition.