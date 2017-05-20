« California ARB opens solicitations for $17M for On-Road Advanced Technology Demonstrations Projects; Class 7, 8 trucks | Main
Ford invests $350M in Livonia plant to support production of new fuel-efficient FWD transmission
20 May 2017
Ford is investing $350 million in its Livonia Transmission Plant to support production of a new, advanced transmission for front-wheel-drive vehicles. This transmission will provide customers better-performing, more fuel-efficient vehicles. It will share software, design elements and manufacturing processes with the 10-speed and other future transmissions.
The transmission will be finely tuned to blend fun driving and efficiency with Ford engines, including EcoBoost. Most applications will use a common microprocessor with more than 4 million lines of code controlling both engine and transmission.
This investment in Livonia Transmission Plant is in addition to $1.4 billion for the plant in 2016 to support production of a new 10-speed transmission for the 2017 F-150 Raptor and certain other F-150 trucks.
In the past four months alone, Ford has announced more than $2.25 billion in new investments in Michigan. The company has invested $12 billion in its US plants during the last five years.
Livonia Transmission Plant employs approximately 1,800 people. It builds six-speed and 10-speed transmissions used in a number of vehicles including Mustang, F-150, Transit and Expedition.
May 20, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments