New York City awards $3.8M multi-year contract to Envision Solar to purchase EV ARC solar-powered EV chargers

21 May 2017

New York City has issued a three-year contract to purchase Envision Solar International’s EV ARC products. The contract has a posted initial value of $3.8 million and an optional one-year renewal at the end of the three-year term. New York City’s first order will be for at least thirty EV ARC units in 2017, making it the largest single order of EV ARC products in the company’s history.

The first units purchased through this contract were delivered earlier in May and were featured at the City’s 29th Annual Fleet Show at the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows. The EV ARC units charged EVs and supplied the event’s power needs before being relocated to their permanent locations at the World’s Fair Marina and Thomas Edison High School in Queens.

New York has also ordered the company’s ARC Mobility transportation system, which allows a single operator to pick up and move an EV ARC anywhere within a 1500-mile radius. The EV ARC units will be deployed across the five boroughs and will deliver solar powered EV charging to the City’s fleet of electric vehicles.

The EV ARC fits inside a parking space and does not reduce available parking in any way. It generates enough clean, solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving each day. The energy is stored in the EV ARC product’s energy storage for charging day or night or for use by first responders or others during grid outages. Because the EV ARC product requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind it is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease.

Each EV ARC is also equipped with an emergency power (E-Power) panel, which allows first responders and other vital personnel to use the EV ARC™ as an emergency generator during disasters or other grid outages.