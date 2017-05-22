« Infineon launches €106M “Productive4.0” research project; largest European research effort to date in Industry 4.0 | Main | SAIC-GM upgrades paint shop pretreatment line with Henkel zirconium thin film treatment »

Brunel, Sarginsons developing high-performance cast aluminum alloys for energy-absorbing structures; better bumpers without steel

22 May 2017

The Brunel Centre for Advanced Solidification Technology (BCAST), a global leader in metallurgical casting research, is working closely with foundry partner Sarginsons Industries and others on the development of high-performance cast aluminum alloys as part of the Lightweight Energy Absorbing Aluminium Structures for Transport (LEAAST) project.

Advanced aluminum automotive body designs still depend on steel for bumper beams; in rail applications, steel-based crash systems predominate. LEAAST is working to design, manufacture and demonstrate lightweight aluminium systems based on the use of a novel high strength aluminium extrusion alloy that can replace the incumbent steel systems while providing at least a 25% weight reduction using alloys formulated from recycled end of life scrap.

As a further benefit, closing the recycling loop by replacing dissimilar alloys in body structures will increase the intrinsic value of the end-of-life vehicle as the body structure will be returned as a post-consumer scrap source either to the wrought sheet and extrusion producers (high value) or for the manufacture of further alloys with high recycled content.

Two aluminum alloys have been developed within the project and have proven to be successful in industrial trials, with improved strength and ductility.

The new 6xxx series wrought alloy can provide yield strength and elongation of more than 500 MPa and 10%, respectively.

The new 3xx series cast alloy is about 3 times lighter than steel and, compared with previous alloys, has yield strength of 310 MPa, ultimate tensile strength of 365 MPa and elongation of 10%.

This provides a ratio of strength to density that enables parts made from these alloys to absorb the required stresses and deform in a controlled manner under impact.

The three-year, £2.2-million (US$2.9-million) LEAAST project, which began in May 2015, is funded by Innovate UK, and involves 10 industrial partners and research institutions led by Jaguar Land Rover to develop future lightweight aluminum crash management systems for automotive and rail applications.

BCAST, as the only university-level research institution involved in the crash management aspect of the LEAAST project, is working on the development of high-performance wrought and cast aluminum alloys; the recycling of aluminum alloys using melt-conditioned direct chill casting; and the overcasting technology, in which metals with lower melting temperature are cast over higher-melting alloys to optimize weight and performance.

Sarginsons Industries, a leader in lightweight castings, is working with BCAST to develop the high-ductility aluminum alloys using overcasting techniques to demonstrate the potential for both increased crash resistance and weight saving.

The project seeks to exploit the new design freedoms afforded by the advances in high strength aluminium alloys, in overcasting & riv-bonding joining techniques and in novel casting and near net shape manufacturing methods.

Lightweight crash management systems are of increasing importance for most forms of ground transport. While at present many automotive original equipment manufacturers have advanced aluminum automotive body designs, they still depend on steel for bumper beams.

Delivering fully sustainable and high-ductility alloy is critical for providing the automotive industry with light weighting options to counter the higher-weight battery and hybrid vehicle base loads. The first scale-up trial has just been completed with the new casting alloy being tested in a 400 kg melt batch and controlled manufacturing conditions at Sarginsons, and the results are extremely positive. At least a 30% increase in yield strength has been achieved with the new alloy, while maintaining its high ductility. —Anthony Evans, Managing Director at Sarginsons Industries

BCAST is an academic research center on the campus of Brunel University London, focusing on the solidification of metallic materials. Current projects cover a wide selection of topics that range from intensive shearing to direct chill casting to recycling to molecular dynamic simulations of interfacial monolayers.

In particular, BCAST strives to realize a sustainable metals market and provide industries with environmentally friendly metal processing solutions. Research activities span from fundamental research, to technological developments to industrial applications.

BCAST research is well supported by a variety of UK and EU funding bodies and a network of industrial companies including Constellium, Jaguar Land Rover and Aeromet.