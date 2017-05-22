« Brunel, Sarginsons developing high-performance cast aluminum alloys for energy-absorbing structures; better bumpers without steel | Main | HZB team devises new Ti4O7 cathode material for Lithium-sulfur batteries »

SAIC-GM upgrades paint shop pretreatment line with Henkel zirconium thin film treatment

22 May 2017

SAIC General Motors Corporation Limited (SAIC-GM), a joint venture between General Motors Company and SAIC Motor, has upgraded its car coating line at its Jinqiao South plant, which opened in 2003. The plant used to employ a traditional zinc phosphating pretreatment process to handle 300,000 units of passenger vehicles annually. In May 2016, with full technology support from Henkel China, the paint shop upgraded its pretreatment process with zirconium thin film treatment which went into mass production after only a one-week commissioning.



Henkel team with first treated car body after the brownfield conversion. Click to enlarge.

This upgrade is a success across Asia and will be viewed as a benchmark for future development by peers in the automotive manufacturing industry. —Kevin Cunningham, Pretreatment & Elpo Global Subject Matter Expert at General Motors

Currently, almost all automotive OEMs use traditional phosphating treatment processes. However, the high energy consumption, use of heavy metals, and creation of substantial solid and liquid waste streams puts these processes increasingly at odds with ever-stricter environmental requirements.

To provide a more environment-friendly, cost-effective, high-quality and user-friendly pretreatment technology, Henkel launched Bonderite M-NT 1820 thin film pretreatment as an alternative to the traditional phosphating pretreatment.

Bonderite M-NT 1820 surface pretreatment technology, as an alternative to traditional phosphating and passivation treatment, not only allows the treatment to coating process to be undertaken at room temperature without heating, but also fits all metal substrates, thus greatly shortening the process time and saving cost in equipment investment and process control.

With Bonderite M-NT 1820, heavy metals, solid waste and waste water are all significantly reduced, thus saving resources and waste treatment cost. Since the processes of surface conditioning and passivation can be skipped, investment in process and equipment footprint are saved and the operational cost including water, electricity, gas and chemicals are reduced.