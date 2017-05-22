« New York City awards $3.8M multi-year contract to Envision Solar to purchase EV ARC solar-powered EV chargers | Main | Brunel, Sarginsons developing high-performance cast aluminum alloys for energy-absorbing structures; better bumpers without steel »

Infineon launches €106M “Productive4.0” research project; largest European research effort to date in Industry 4.0

22 May 2017

“Productive4.0”, the largest European research initiative to date in the field of Industry 4.0, was launched at Infineon Technologies in Dresden. Coordinated by Infineon Technologies AG, more than 100 partners from 19 European countries will work on digitizing and networking industry.

Involved in the project are partners such as BMW, Bosch, Philips, Thales, NXP, STM, SAP, ABB, Volvo and Ericsson, and leading institutes such as the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, the Fraunhofer Gesellschaft and the TU Dresden. At the kick-off event, representatives from politics, business and research discussed the importance of research programs for connected production.

Productive4.0 is part of ECSEL, the European funding program for microelectronics. Its aim is to strengthen expertise in microelectronics with a view to broad digitization. Thirty partners from Germany and a further 79 participants will work together for three years. The project has a volume of €106 million (US$119 million).

The EU and the participating Member States are funding the project as part of ECSEL with around €51 million (US$57 million). The Free State of Saxony and the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) will jointly contribute €9.6 million (US$11 million) to the project.

The aim is to create a user platform across value chains and industries that especially promotes the digital networking of manufacturing companies, production machines and products. The participating partners will examine methods, concepts and technologies for service-oriented architecture as well as for components and infrastructure in the Internet of Things.

Other aspects are standardization and process virtualization, in other words, simulating manufacturing processes to optimize real workflows. The platform can be used in the three interlocked process pillars for managing the supply chains, the product life cycle and digital production. The Productive4.0 project will run until 30 April 2020.

The kick-off event in Dresden was attended by the project partners and government representatives.