« Daimler lays foundation for its second battery factory; €500M investment for premium eBattery plant | Main | Tritium trials Veefil 50 kW fast chargers in China in joint venture with Oxford University Innovation »
Daimler receives Porsche Prize for diesel aftertreatment system in OM 654
22 May 2017
The Professor Ferdinand Porsche Prize was awarded by Vienna University of Technology to Anke Kleinschmit, Head of Corporate Research & Sustainability and Environmental Officer for Daimler AG, for the development of the innovative exhaust gas aftertreatment system in the new OM 654 four-cylinder diesel engine (earlier post). The went into series production in 2016 and stands out for the fact that NOx emissions stay low in real operating conditions.
The automotive engineering prize is awarded once every two years to people who have made a significant contribution to the development of the motor vehicle with their innovation(s). The four-cylinder diesel engine, developed under the leadership of Bernhard Heil, is designed to meet future emissions legislation (RDE – Real Driving Emissions) and stands out for its exemplary efficiency and low NOx emissions.
This is made possible by, among other features, a newly-developed stepped-bowl combustion process; exhaust treatment technologies configured directly on the engine together with multiway exhaust gas recirculation using cooled high-pressure and low-pressure technology. This innovative technology package significantly reduces the engine’s untreated emissions across all characteristics.The four-cylinder diesel engine has already earned a good reputation for its performance out on the road. The engineers for the industry magazine auto, motor und sport “were surprised by the four-cylinder’s extraordinarily low nitrogen oxide emissions”. And ADAC commented, after road tests of the diesel engine: “The exhaust gas treatment works extremely well, regardless of whether the vehicle’s on the test station or driving in real traffic.”
May 22, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments