Daimler receives Porsche Prize for diesel aftertreatment system in OM 654

22 May 2017

The Professor Ferdinand Porsche Prize was awarded by Vienna University of Technology to Anke Kleinschmit, Head of Corporate Research & Sustainability and Environmental Officer for Daimler AG, for the development of the innovative exhaust gas aftertreatment system in the new OM 654 four-cylinder diesel engine (earlier post). The went into series production in 2016 and stands out for the fact that NO x emissions stay low in real operating conditions.

The automotive engineering prize is awarded once every two years to people who have made a significant contribution to the development of the motor vehicle with their innovation(s). The four-cylinder diesel engine, developed under the leadership of Bernhard Heil, is designed to meet future emissions legislation (RDE – Real Driving Emissions) and stands out for its exemplary efficiency and low NO x emissions.

This is made possible by, among other features, a newly-developed stepped-bowl combustion process; exhaust treatment technologies configured directly on the engine together with multiway exhaust gas recirculation using cooled high-pressure and low-pressure technology. This innovative technology package significantly reduces the engine’s untreated emissions across all characteristics.