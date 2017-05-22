« Daimler receives Porsche Prize for diesel aftertreatment system in OM 654 | Main | Toyota Research Institute exploring blockchain technology for development of new mobility ecosystem »

Tritium trials Veefil 50 kW fast chargers in China in joint venture with Oxford University Innovation

22 May 2017

Australia-based Tritium, a developer of infrastructure solutions for the EV market, has started trials of its Veefil-RT 50kW DC charger in China, a market currently experiencing stronger growth in EV sales than the US or Europe. Tritium is developing its strategy in China in collaboration with the Hong Kong office of Oxford University Innovation (Hong Kong), which facilitates international technology transfers between the rest of the world and Asia.

The first Veefil-RT has been installed in Jiangsu Province, a leading innovation economy in east China, close to the financial centre of Shanghai.