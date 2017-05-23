« Echodyne raises $29M Series B to bring “radar vision” to autonomous vehicles, drones and machines | Main

Print this post

BorgWarner begins production of dual-clutch module for new ZF transmission

23 May 2017

BorgWarner has started production of a new dual-clutch module family to be featured in the latest transmission from ZF. Initially utilized in the dual-clutch transmission for V6 and V8 biturbo gasoline engines and a V8 biturbo diesel engine from major automakers, BorgWarner’s transmission technology is also expected to be used in upcoming hybrid applications.

Specifically designed for high-performance sports cars, BorgWarner’s first European-built dual-clutch module family was developed and produced in Germany. It offers improved durability and reliability and contributes to enhanced shift feel.

BorgWarner’s innovative new dual-clutch module family is available with torque capacities of 570, 700 and 1,000 N·m and allows shifts within fractions of a second with no perceptible interruption of the power flow.

The advanced solution also employs high-energy wet friction materials with a special groove design to minimize spin losses and provide improved heat resistance, high torque capacity and reliable operation over the transmission’s lifetime. In combination with its tunable launch characteristics, the dual-clutch module contributes to fuel economy comparable to single-clutch automated gearboxes and shift quality to rival the best conventional automatic transmissions.