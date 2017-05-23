« Toyota Research Institute exploring blockchain technology for development of new mobility ecosystem | Main | Researchers show mechanism by which diesel exhaust particles trigger respiratory “flare-ups” »

DOE: gasoline direct injection engine technology showing very rapid adoption; 48.5% market share after 9 years

23 May 2017

Gasoline direct injection (GDI) technology has seen very rapid adoption in the US since its first significant use, according to data gathered by the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL). Only nine years after its first significant use in the market, GDI penetration has climbed to 48.5% market share. (First significant use generally represents a production threshold of about 1%.)

Many auto manufacturers have used the combined benefits of GDI and turbocharging for increasing power output from downsized engines. This is evident in the rapid rise of turbo-charged engines in over the past five years, after 11 prior years of desultory growth.



Source: DOE. Click to enlarge.

Cylinder deactivation, seen mostly in 6- and 8-cylinder applications, has about 10% market share over the past five years. Stop-start technology in non-hybrid vehicles is relatively new in the US market and has only been around for five years since its first significant use. However, in just five years, stop-start has reached over 9% market share while gasoline hybrids have only grown to 4% market share in the past 12 years.

The data is from ORNL’s 2016 Vehicle Technologies Market Report, due to be released this month.