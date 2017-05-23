« Echodyne raises $29M Series B to bring “radar vision” to autonomous vehicles, drones and machines | Main

2017 smart fortwo electric drive offers more for less; starting MSRP $23,800 in US

23 May 2017

Arriving in US dealers this summer, Mercedes-Benz’ 2017 smart fortwo electric drive coupe will start at just $23,800; the electric drive cabrio will start at $28,000, excluding federal and state incentives. (Prices exclude $750 destination and delivery charge.) At launch, the smart electric drive cabrio will also be the only electric drive convertible on the market.

The all-new smart electric drive coupe will be $1,200 less expensive than the outgoing model, with improved range, more power, more space and additional standard features. Battery capacity remains the same at 17.6 kWh, but the new pack features 96 rather than 93 cells. Pricing on the cabrio remains the same.

For 2017, the smart electric drive features significant advantages and new features, including a new more powerful air-cooled three-phase synchronous electric motor (vs. a liquids cooled permanent-magnet synchronous motor in the predecessor), a higher top speed and faster AC charging time with a higher power onboard charger. Additional standard features of the new model now include Cruise Control and battery warranty.

Offered in pure, passion and prime trims (pure not available on cabrio), the electric drive features new value-added packages and options, including an exclusive Electric Green tridion cell color and optionally available Climate Package, which includes heated seats, a heated steering wheel and provides additional insulation for climate control, comfort and efficiency.

All models have a new 7 kW on-board charger as a standard feature. In the US, charging time is an estimated 2.5 hours—about twice as fast as the predecessor (0-80% charge on 240V wallbox).

An 80 hp electric motor is situated at the rear of the smart electric drive and transmits its power via a constant ratio to the rear wheels. Torque of 118 lb-ft (160 N·m) is immediately available from a standstill, a 23% increase over the 96 lb-ft (130 N·m) offered by the previous generation smart electric drive. The electric drive has an estimated range of approximately 70-80 miles (113-129 km).

The open-top two-seater cabrio is three cars in one: at the touch of a button the smart electric drive cabrio is transformed from a closed two-seater into a car with a large sliding canvas sunroof, or a full-fledged cabriolet with the soft top completely open. This enables the fresh air driving experience to be adapted to the weather or the driver’s mood. This flexibility offered by the “tritop” folding soft top and the removable roof bars is a special class-leading feature.