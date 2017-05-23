« 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan powered by 2.0L EA888 Gen3B engine | Main | US sues Fiat Chrysler over diesel emissions »

Proposed 2018 Trump budgets cuts EPA funding 31.4%, DOE 5.6%, DOT 12.7%, NSF 10.7%

23 May 2017

The Trump Administration released its proposed FY 2018 budget, which it calls “A New Foundation for American Greatness”. To help achieve the Administration’s overall budget goal in 10 years, the FY2018 budget includes $3.6 trillion in spending reductions over 10 years, the most ever proposed by any President in a budget.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is targeted for the largest percentage reduction in FY 2018, with a $2.6-billion cut (31.4%) in discretionary spending to a proposed $5.7 billion. The US Department of Energy (DOE) faces a $1.7-billion cut (5.6%) to $28 billion, the US Department of Transportation (DOT) faces a $2.4-billion cut (12.7%) to $16.2 billion, and the National Science Foundation (NSF) is looking at a cut of $800 million (10.7%) to $6.7 billion. (Health and Human Services faces the largest dollar cut: $12.7 billion, or 16.2%).

EPA. All major program activities face about 34% in cuts.

Program and Financing (millions of dollars) Program 2017 est. 2018 prop. Δ Clean Air and Global Climate Change 471 310 -34% Clean and Safe Water 978 646 -34% Land Preservation and Restoration 344 227 -34% Healthy Communities and Ecosystems 394 260 -34% Compliance and Environmental Stewardship 476 313 -34%

Enforcement spending takes a 69% haircut, dropping from an estimated $419 million in 2017 to a proposed $129 million for 2018. The Budget concentrates EPA’s enforcement of environmental protection violations on programs that are not delegated to States, while providing oversight to maintain consistency and assistance across State, local, and tribal programs. Superfund spending drops 57% from $762 million to $330 million.

The new budget envisions an 18% reduction in payroll to $873 million, with a cut in civilian full-time equivalent employment of 26%: from 9,729 FTE to 7,228.

Among the other highlights:

The Budget includes $2.3 billion for the State Revolving Funds, a $4-million increase over the 2017 level. The Budget also provides $20 million for the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act program, equal to the funding provided in the 2017 annualized CR. This credit subsidy could potentially support $1 billion in direct Federal loans.

Targets EPA’s Office of Research and Development (ORD) at a level of approximately $250 million, which would result in a cut of $233 million from the 2017 annualized CR level.

Supports Categorical Grants with $597 million, a $482-million reduction below 2017 annualized CR levels.

Eliminates funding for specific regional efforts such as the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, the Chesapeake Bay, and other geographic programs. These geographic program eliminations are $427 million lower than the 2017 annualized CR levels. The Budget returns the responsibility for funding local environmental efforts and programs to State and local entities.

Eliminates more than 50 EPA programs, cutting an additional $347 million compared to the 2017 annualized CR level. Lower priority and poorly performing programs and grants are not funded, nor are duplicative functions that can be absorbed into other programs or that are State and local responsibilities. Examples of eliminations include: Energy Star; Targeted Airshed Grants; the Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program; and infrastructure assistance to Alaska Native Villages and the Mexico Border.

DOE. Although the overall budget for the US Department of Energy (DOE) is a requested $28.0 billion—a $1.7-billion or 5.6% decrease from the 2017 annualized CR level—the budget provides a $1.4-billion (11%) increase above the 2017 annualized CR level for the National Nuclear Security Administration. The 2018 budget envisions an increase in direct civilian employment to 1,715 FTE—up 5.5%.

Highlights of the proposed budget for the DOE include:

$120 million to restart licensing activities for the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository and initiate a robust interim storage program.

Eliminates the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E); the Title 17 Innovative Technology Loan Guarantee Program; and the Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing Program. The Administration posits that the private sector is better positioned to finance disruptive energy research and development and to commercialize innovative technologies.

Focuses funding for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, the Office of Nuclear Energy, the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability, and the Fossil Energy Research and Development program on limited, early-stage applied energy research and development activities where the Federal role is stronger.

Sustainable transportation program activities within the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy face a combined 49% cut in funding.

Program and Financing (millions of dollars) Program 2017 est. 2018 prop. Δ Vehicle Technologies 269 148 -45% Bioenergy Technologies 298 120 -60% Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies 92 68 -26%

DOT. The President’s 2018 Budget requests $16.2 billion for DOT’s discretionary budget—a $2.4-billion (12.7%) decrease from the 2017 annualized CR level. Highlights include:

Initiates a multi-year reauthorization proposal to shift the air traf c control function of the Federal Aviation Administration to an independent, non-governmental organization.

Restructures and reduces Federal subsidies to Amtrak to focus resources on the parts of the passenger rail system that provide meaningful transportation options within regions. The Budget terminates Federal support for Amtrak’s long-distance train services.

Eliminates funding for the Essential Air Service (EAS) program, which was originally conceived of as a temporary program nearly 40 years ago to provide subsidized commercial air service to rural airports.

Eliminates funding for the unauthorized TIGER discretionary grant program, which awards grants to projects that are generally eligible for funding under existing surface transportation formula programs, saving $499 million from the 2017 annualized CR level. Further, DOT’s Nationally Significant Freight and Highway Projects grant program, authorized by the FAST Act of 2015, supports larger highway and multimodal freight projects with demonstrable national or regional benefits. This grant program is authorized at an annual average of $900 million through 2020.

NSF. Although all existing NSF program activities face cuts under the proposed budget, the budget adds in a new program: the Office of Polar Programs, with $409 million in funding.