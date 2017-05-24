« European car registrations drop 7.1% in April, diesel down 15%, SUVs continue to grow | Main
US drivers log more than 1B miles on E15
24 May 2017
According to Growth Energy’s ongoing analysis of fuel sales and consumption data reported by major gasoline retailers, drivers across the United States have logged more than 1 billion miles on E15.
Today, E15 is sold at more than 800 retail outlets across 29 states. The EPA approves E15 for use in any vehicle manufactured since 2001, which equates to 9 out of 10 cars on the road today. Automakers also approve E15 for use in nearly three-quarters of new cars.
The availability of E15 could save consumers up to $72 million by the end of 2017, based on Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) data, Growth Energy said.
American drivers are taking advantage of the proven performance, environmental benefits, and savings E15 provides. That’s why Congress should pass the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act and give drivers freedom to choose E15 year-round. This common-sense fix to the Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) law will end confusing restrictions on retailers and allow consumers to choose a fuel that is kinder to the earth, good for their engines, and saves them up to 10 cents per gallon each trip to the pump in the summer.— Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor
