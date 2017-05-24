« International team uncovers mechanisms of VW, Fiat software defeat device code | Main

European car registrations drop 7.1% in April, diesel down 15%, SUVs continue to grow

24 May 2017

European car registrations totalled 1.22 million units in April 2017, a drop of 7.1% when compared to April 2016 and the largest monthly decline seen since March 2013, according to JATO Dynamics. Diesel vehicles witnessed a 15% decline in registrations; diesel accounted for just 46% of the market in April 2017, compared to its 50% market share in April 2016.

Four of Europe’s five largest markets posted decreases in registrations in April, with Spain the only market to experience an increase in registrations—a small 0.8%. The largest decrease in Europe’s biggest five markets was posted by Italy, where registrations decreased by 24.2%; JATO attributed this to the introduction of lower incentives that have cooled private demand.

This was followed by the UK, where registrations decreased by 19.8%, as the market felt the impact of the new VED rates. Meanwhile, in Germany, registrations decreased by 8%, followed by France, which saw a fall in registrations of 6.2%.

The decline in registrations particularly affected traditional car segments. Compact cars posted a drop in registrations of 11.9%, subcompact registrations decreased by 9% and MPV registrations shrunk by 21.3%. Meanwhile SUVs continued to grow, posting an increase in registrations of 7.2%, but this growth wasn’t enough to offset the double-digit drops seen by other segments.