Santa Clara Valley orders 47 New Flyer Xcelsior 60' diesel-hybrid buses

24 May 2017

New Flyer of America Inc., a subsidiary of New Flyer Industries Inc., the largest transit bus and motor coach manufacturer and parts distributor in North America, announced that Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) in California has awarded New Flyer with a contract for 55 (or 110 equivalent units) New Flyer Xcelsior sixty-foot heavy-duty articulated buses. The contract includes firm orders for 47 Xcelsior 60-foot diesel-electric series hybrid buses, valued at approximately USD $51 million.

In addition, up to eight additional 60-foot buses may be exercised as options over the next year. The initial 47 XDE60 buses will replace older buses that have reached the end of their useful service life, and continue VTA’s environmental commitment in the Santa Clara Valley.

The vehicles are equipped with a BAE APS3 HybriDrive propulsion, and will be delivered to VTA throughout 2018. The APS (Accessory Power System)3 supports full electrification of vehicle accessories (like APS2), but APS3 has an additional and completely independent variable frequency 230 Vac supply, providing the ability to power two accessories or two groups of accessories independently from each other.

This can improve efficiency so each accessory is operating at its optimal speed for the demand and permits continued operation of one accessory should the other experience a fault. The APS3 can also serve as a power distribution unit, potentially eliminating the need for an additional OEM-installed PDU.