SkyNRG and AEG Fuels deliver sustainable aviation biofuels for Bombardier Business Aircraft demo fleet

25 May 2017

SkyNRG and AEG Fuels completed the delivery of sustainable aviation biofuels for the Bombardier Business Aircraft demonstration fleet flying from KLM Jet Center in Amsterdam, Netherlands to the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland. This is the first delivery of biofuel completed by AEG Fuels.

Bombardier’s demonstration fleet, consisting of a Learjet 75, Challenger 350, Challenger 650, and Global 6000 aircraft, completed the successful biofuel-powered flights. The fuel, which is produced by biorefinery AltAir Fuels, was supplied by SkyNRG and delivered to the KLM Jet Center who performed the re-fueling.

These sustainable fuels are produced from renewable resources and are considered drop-in fuels that blend with traditional fossil fuels without any equipment changes. The change to biofuels reduces carbon dioxide emissions resulting in less pollution. —Greg Cox, Executive Vice President, General Aviation, AEG Fuels

This milestone follows the recent successful biofuel-powered flights of its demonstration aircraft out of Los Angeles International Airport. The Learjet 75 business jet flew from Los Angeles to Wichita, Kansas; the Challenger 350 aircraft flew from Los Angeles to Vancouver, British Columbia; the Challenger 650 business jet flew from Los Angeles to Montreal, Quebec; and the Global 6000 aircraft flew from Los Angeles to Hartford, Connecticut.