Ford continues executive shuffling in wake of replacement of CEO; Marakby back from Uber to lead electrification

25 May 2017

On Monday, Ford Motor Company announced the immediate replacement of Mark Fields as CEO by Jim Hackett, who had led Ford Smart Mobility LLC since March 2016. Ford also announced changes in roles for three top executives: Jim Farley (Global Markets), Joe Hinrichs (Global Operations) and Marcy Klevorn (Mobility). (Earlier post.)

Today, Ford announced another set of senior leadership changes around the world, completing the newly reorganized team led by President and CEO Hackett. Among those changes is the return of Sherif Marakby from Uber to become Ford vice president, autonomous vehicles and electrification.

Reporting to Jim Farley, executive vice president and president, Global Markets, new appointments and changes include:

Raj Nair is named executive vice president and president, North America, succeeding Joe Hinrichs. Nair previously served as executive vice president, Product Development, and chief technical officer, leading the company’s global Product Development operations and playing a key role in the company’s mobility efforts. His new appointment is effective 1 June.

As part of previously planned organizational change, Dave Schoch, group vice president and president Asia Pacific, has announced his intention to retire, after 40 years with Ford. Schoch led the company’s Asia Pacific operations for the past five years during the biggest and most aggressive expansion within the region in Ford history. He has served in a variety of positions around the world, including controller, The Americas; executive director, Ford Canada, Mexico and South America; chief financial officer and vice president of Strategic Planning for Ford of Europe, and chief financial officer of Ford Asia-Pacific Operations. His retirement is effective 1 Aug.

Peter Fleet is named group vice president and president, Asia Pacific, succeeding Dave Schoch. Fleet will lead all Ford’s operations and partnerships in Asia Pacific. As chairman and CEO of Ford China, he also will lead Ford’s operations in China—including Lincoln, the Ford China import business as well as Ford’s passenger car joint venture, Changan Ford, and investment with Jiangling Motors Corporation. His appointment is effective 1 July. Fleet previously served as vice president, Marketing, Sales and Service, Asia Pacific.

Mark Ovenden is named vice president, Marketing, Sales and Service, Asia Pacific. Ovenden will lead the Marketing, Sales and Service functions across the Asia Pacific region, reporting to Fleet. Mark also is elected a company officer. His appointment is effective 1 July. Ovenden previously served as president and CEO, Ford Sollers, where he led the transformation of Ford’s operations in Russia for the past two years.

Steven Armstrong is appointed group vice president and president, Europe, Middle East & Africa, succeeding Jim Farley. In this role, Armstrong will have overall responsibility for Ford of Europe and Ford Middle East and Africa. His appointment is effective 1 June. Armstrong previously served as vice president and chief operating officer, Ford of Europe.

Sherif Marakby is appointed to a newly created position of vice president, Autonomous Vehicles and Electrification, effective June 12. He is elected a corporate officer. Marakby previously worked at Ford for more than 25 years, serving in a variety of leadership positions in Product Development in North America and Europe. He has extensive background in electrification, having led the team to deliver a battery electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles.

Global Operations: New appointments reporting to Joe Hinrichs, executive vice president and president, Global Operations include:

Hau Thai-Tang is appointed executive vice president, Product Development and Purchasing. Following more than 25 years in global Product Development, Thai-Tang has advanced Ford’s global Purchasing operations with numerous supplier-partner led innovations and delivered significant material cost savings. In this expanded role, effective 1 June, both organizations now report to Thai-Tang.

New appointments reporting to Marcy Klevorn, executive vice president and president, Mobility include:

Neil Schloss is appointed vice president and chief financial officer, Mobility, effective 1 Aug. Schloss previously served as vice president and treasurer for Ford, and chief financial officer of Ford Smart Mobility LLC, a subsidiary formed to design, build, grow and invest in emerging mobility services.

Jeff Lemmer is appointed vice president and chief operating officer, Information Technology, effective 1 June. In this role, Lemmer is responsible for automotive-related application development and running the day-to-day operations, including networks, data centers and employee collaboration tools. He also is elected a corporate officer. Lemmer previously was Director, IT Operations.

The appointment of a chief information officer will be the subject of a future announcement.

Other changes include: