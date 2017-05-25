« Volkswagen apprentices unveil 48V hybrid Golf GTI, enhanced Golf GTE PHEV at at Wörthersee meeting | Main | Platinum-yttrium nanoalloys 10x as effective as platinum nanoparticles in fuel cells »

Renault signs final agreement to acquire Intel’s French embedded software R&D activity

25 May 2017

Groupe Renault signed a final agreement for the acquisition of Intel’s French embedded software R&D activity based in Toulouse and Sophia-Antipolis, France.

With this acquisition, Groupe Renault will be bringing in a full spectrum of skills to reinforce developments in next-generation embedded vehicle software. This brings valuable experience in areas such as personalized services and remote, autonomous, realtime updates with no outside intervention.

This acquisition is right in line with Groupe Renault’s strategy of offering new connected services and improving the experience of its customers. The Intel employees joining Renault hold highly relevant skills in what is a strong competitive technical field, where the Alliance is one of the world leaders. Groupe Renault thereby continues to support French innovation and economic development in France. —Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Renault

Intel’s French R&D teams hold established software development expertise complementary to Renault’s. They’ll be bringing Renault expertise, advanced methods and tools, plus access to a sound network of suppliers, laboratories and partner companies. Some teams already have automotive-specific skills in multimedia and connectivity.

The acquisition operation will proceed by Groupe Renault purchasing a company formed by Intel to take in the embedded software R&D activity at the Toulouse and Sophia Antipolis sites in France. The new company will be attached to the Groupe Renault Alliance Systems Engineering Department.

Finalization of the acquisition is pending on the conditions normally applicable to this kind of operation, and should be completed by the second half of 2017.