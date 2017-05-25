« SkyNRG and AEG Fuels deliver sustainable aviation biofuels for Bombardier Business Aircraft demo fleet | Main

Shell and Tsinghua University set up mobility research center

25 May 2017

Shell officially opened its Joint Research Center for Cleaner Mobility with Tsinghua’s Department of Automotive Engineering (DAE). Shell has partnered with Tsinghua University since 201 to provide students with the latest knowledge in lubricants technology. This new center will focus on developing solutions for the automotive sector, including the development of high-efficiency lubricants and additives; cleaner use of conventional fuels; and the development of alternative fuels and new energies that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Shell and Tsinghua will collaborate to develop new technologies and conduct industry studies.

Shell is one of the leading lubricants suppliers in China and has been the world’s leading supplier for the last 10 years. Shell offers automotive customers in China the latest technical advances in lubricants with premium gas-to-liquids (GTL) products such as Shell Helix Ultra with PurePlus Technology.

Shell collaborates with top-tier universities and research institutes globally. Aside from Tsinghua University, Shell partners with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the USA, works with Imperial College London in the UK, and recently signed an agreement with UC Berkeley to conduct research in global energy transition and new energy technologies.

Shell integrated its supply chain with its gas value chain in Pearl GTL, Qatar, in order to provide Shell PurePlus Technology-enabled engine oils around the world. This world-scale facility is the largest source of GTL products and the only commercial source of GTL base oil today. In China, Shell operates five lubricants plants and its largest grease plant in the world, located in Zhuhai.