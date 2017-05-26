« Ford continues executive shuffling in wake of replacement of CEO; Marakby back from Uber to lead electrification | Main | INFINITI selects 9 Internet of Things (IoT) and smart city startups for INFINITI LAB program in Canada »

WorldAutoSteel release v6 of Advanced High-Strength Steels Application Guidelines

26 May 2017

WorldAutoSteel, the automotive group of the World Steel Association, has published a major update to Advanced High-Strength Steels Application Guidelines (AHSS Guidelines), Version 6.0. AHSS Guidelines Version 6.0 is a leading resource of technical best practices on the market today for the forming and joining of the newest steels.

WorldAutoSteel offers the AHSS Guidelines 6.0 free-of-charge to the global automotive community.

The steel industry is already experiencing a 10 percent higher growth in AHSS automotive applications than predicted. Consequently, WorldAutoSteel technical experts have spent the past two years interacting with our membership in the US, Europe, Japan, and China to tap their expertise on our previous Guidelines version 5.0, released in 2014, which contained over 400 pages of AHSS metallurgy and best practices. —Cees ten Broek, Director of WorldAutoSteel

The WorldAutoSteel membership includes steel industry professionals who collaborate in strategy sessions with global automakers. These interactions have led to significant feedback and the capturing of more information in the forming and joining of newer Advanced High-Strength Steels, which is documented in the AHSS Guidelines Version 6.0.

Previous AHSS Guidelines versions covered metallurgy, forming and joining. Version 5.0 included new content highlighting the broader materials portfolio, advanced fabrication technologies and optimized joining processes. Version 6.0 adds significant updates to this growing knowledge database and captures AHSS Metallurgy, including stress-strain curves.