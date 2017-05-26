« Wärtsilä to install hybrid system on LNG-powered offshore supply vessel | Main

Government of Canada to develop a national Zero-Emissions Vehicle strategy by 2018

26 May 2017

The Government of Canada is moving forward with provincial and territorial partners, industry and stakeholders, to develop a national strategy to increase the number of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVS)—battery electric, plug-in hybrid, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles—on Canadian roads by 2018.

Transportation accounts for about 24% of Canada’s emissions, mostly from cars and trucks. In 2015, light-duty vehicle emissions accounted for approximately 50% of Canada’s transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions, and 12% of the country’s total emissions. ZEVs offer the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions significantly from the light-duty vehicle sector.

Under the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change, federal, provincial and territorial governments committed to work with industry and stakeholders to develop a Canada-wide ZEV strategy by 2018. This strategy will build on existing initiatives, such as light-duty vehicle regulations, provincial ZEV programs, and Canadian innovation superclusters, to help meet the country’s 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target.

To advance the strategy, a national Advisory Group has been established to contribute to developing options for addressing the key barriers for greater deployment of these technologies in five areas:

Vehicle supply;

Cost and benefits of ownership;

Infrastructure readiness;

Public awareness; and

Clean growth and clean jobs.

The Advisory Group includes representatives from governments, industry, consumer and non-government organizations and academia.

The Government of Canada has made an important start in supporting further deployment of ZEVs by providing $62.5 million through Budget 2016 and an additional $120 million through Budget 2017 for Natural Resources Canada to deploy infrastructure for electric vehicle charging and refueling stations for alternative fuel such as natural gas and hydrogen, as well as to support technology demonstration projects.