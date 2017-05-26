« Study links PM2.5 pollution to heart damage | Main | Mitsubishi Motors delivers 635 Outlander PHEVs to Ukranian police; largest PHEV fleet order yet for MMC »

LA Metro awards multi-year contract for Clean Energy’s renewable natural gas to fuel CNG fleet

26 May 2017

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has awarded Clean Energy a renewable natural gas (RNG) contract to fuel the Metro fleet of transit buses. The deal calls for Clean Energy to provide Metro its Redeem brand of RNG, the first renewable and commercially available vehicle fuel made entirely from 100% organic waste.

The fueling contract begins with a one-year pilot where Clean Energy will provide Redeem to one of Metro’s 11 compressed natural gas stations, which are currently operated and maintained by Clean Energy. Each station provides fuel for approximately 200 CNG buses. Execution of an additional option will allow Clean Energy to provide Redeem to the entire fleet of 2,200 natural gas buses for four more years, for an anticipated 38 million gasoline gallon equivalents (GGEs) each year.

Over the five-year period, the transition to RNG will reduce Metro’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by over 520,000 metric tons over the use of regular natural gas and by almost 900,000 metric tons over the use of diesel. Unrelated to the use of Redeem, Metro will begin retrofitting and replacing their buses with the new Cummins-Westport Low NO x CNG engines that reduce smog-forming NOx and GHG emissions that are 90% lower than the EPA NO x limit.

Redeem is derived from biogenic methane or biogas, which is methane that is naturally generated by the decomposition of organic waste. The methane gas is then processed, purified and sent into the interstate natural gas pipeline and transported to Clean Energy’s and its customers’ stations.