« LA Metro awards multi-year contract for Clean Energy’s renewable natural gas to fuel CNG fleet | Main | Fresno County unveils countywide solar-powered EV charging program using Envision Solar’s EV ARC »

Print this post

Mitsubishi Motors delivers 635 Outlander PHEVs to Ukranian police; largest PHEV fleet order yet for MMC

26 May 2017

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) delivered 635 Outlander PHEV vehicles to the National Police of Ukraine on 25 May through its local importer and distributor MMC Ukraine. The vehicle order stems from an emissions trading agreement signed by a number of Japanese companies with the Government of Ukraine.

As part of its policy to reduce CO 2 and greenhouse warming gases using the Kyoto Protocol Green Investment Scheme, the Ukrainian government will use the Outlander PHEVs as police vehicles.

This marks the second time MMC has supplied vehicles under the Green Investment Scheme, the first being to deliver 507 units of the i‐MiEV all-electric model to the Government of Estonia that began in October 2011.

The Green Investment Scheme is an international emissions trading plan which provides for funds deriving from the transfer of Assigned Amount Units (AAUs) in emission trading conducted under Article 17 of the Kyoto Protocol to be used for the purpose of cutting greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental measures.

Since its launch in 2013, the Outlander PHEV has recorded cumulative sales of 80,768 units (as at the end of 2016), and has ranked the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in Europe for four years in a row.