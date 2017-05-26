« Researchers find that high pressure is key to high-entropy alloys | Main | LA Metro awards multi-year contract for Clean Energy’s renewable natural gas to fuel CNG fleet »

Study links PM2.5 pollution to heart damage

26 May 2017

Research presented at the annual CMR (cardiovascular magnetic resonance) imaging conference of the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging (EACVI) links PM 2.5 pollution to heart damage. Among the sources of urban PM 2.5 are diesel and gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines (earlier post).

There is strong evidence that particulate matter (PM) from road vehicles is associated with increased risk of heart attack, heart failure, and death, said lead author Dr. Nay Aung, a cardiologist and Wellcome Trust research fellow, William Harvey Research Institute, Queen Mary University of London, UK. “This appears to be driven by an inflammatory response—inhalation of fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 ) causes localized inflammation of the lungs followed by a more systemic inflammation affecting the whole body. “

The current study examined whether PM 2.5 may damage the heart directly. The study included 4,255 participants from the UK Biobank, a large community-based cohort study. Cardiac magnetic resonance imaging was conducted to measure left ventricular volume (structure) and left ventricular ejection fraction (function). Annual average exposure to PM 2.5 was calculated based on participants’ home address.

The association between PM 2.5 exposure and heart structure and function was estimated using multivariable linear regression, a form of statistical modeling which adjusts for potential factors that could influence the relationship such as age, gender, diabetes and blood pressure.

Participants were 62 years old on average and 47% were men. The annual average PM 2.5 level was 10 μg/m3. The investigators found linear relationships between ambient PM 2.5 level and heart structure and function. Every 5 μg/m3 increase in exposure was associated with a 4-8% increase in left ventricular volume and a 2% decrease in left ventricular ejection fraction.

We found that as PM 2.5 exposure rises, the larger the heart gets and the worse it performs. Both of these measures are associated with increased morbidity and mortality from heart disease. —Dr Aung

The researchers also looked for potential factors that could modify the relationship. They found that people with degree-level education were less prone to having a larger heart and had a smaller reduction in ejection fraction when exposed to PM 2.5 than people with a lower level of education.

People who were highly educated were less likely to have harmful effects on the heart from pollution. This could be due to a number of factors including better housing and workplace conditions, which reduce pollution exposure. Educated people may also be more aware of their health, have healthier lifestyles, and have better access to healthcare. —Dr Aung

Regarding how pollution might have these negative effects on the heart, Dr Aung said PM 2.5 causes systemic inflammation, vasoconstriction and raised blood pressure. The combination of these factors can increase the pressure in the heart, which enlarges to cope with the overload. The heart chamber enlargement reduces the contractile efficiency leading to reduction in ejection fraction.

We found that the average exposure to PM 2.5 in the UK is about 10 μg/m3 in our study. This is way below the European target of less than 25 μg/m3 and yet we are still seeing these harmful effects. This suggests that the current target level is not safe and should be lowered.

Our results suggest that PM 2.5 is linked with negative changes in the heart structure and function that are associated with poor outcomes. Reducing PM 2.5 emission should be an urgent public health priority and the worst offenders such as diesel vehicles should be addressed with policy measures. —Dr Aung

Dr Aung presented the abstract ‘Impact of fine particulate matter air pollutant on cardiac atrial and ventricular structure and function derived from cardiovascular magnetic resonance (CMR) imaging – evidence from the UK Biobank’ during the BEST Oral Abstracts session on 26 May.

