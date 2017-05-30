« Full thermal characterization of large format Li-pouch for better EV thermal management | Main | TMC introducing boil-off gas compressor for LNG-fueled ships »
Bus operators launch joint procurement for 63 fuel cell buses in Germany and South Tyrol; part of JIVE
30 May 2017
Wuppertal-based WSW mobil GmbH last week tendered the procurement of 63 fuel cell buses for operation in public transport. WSW is coordinating the joint procurement for its partners Verkehrs-Verbund Mainz-Wiesbaden GmbH; traffiQ Frankfurt; Regionalverkehr Köln GmbH (all Germany); and SASA SpA-AG in Bolzano (Itay) which are going to operate these buses in the next years. The coordinated procurement of buses based on a joint specification sheet targets achieving lower prices for the buses.
The joint procurement activity is part of the JIVE (Joint Initiative for hydrogen Vehicles across Europe) project, an EU-funded project deploying 139 new zero emission fuel cell buses across nine cities, the first deployment of this scale in Europe. (Earlier post.) JIVE is going to become the largest fuel cell bus project in Europe.
The German partners have also bid for a co-funding under the National Innovation Program on Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology (NIP II) of the German Federal Government which targets at the market introduction of fuel cell applications in Germany.
The transport operators are part of a fuel cell bus procurement cluster which currently comprises 15 companies in Germany, South Tyrol and Trento. Their common target is to switch their complete bus fleets to emission-free vehicles in the future.
The cluster management is supported by FCH JU and is operated by Dr. Frank Koch (EE ENERGY ENGINEERS GmbH, Gelsenkirchen) und Heinrich Klingenberg (hySOLUTIONS GmbH, Hamburg).
Further clusters exist in the UK, Benelux, France, Scandinavia and Eastern Europe.
The necessary hydrogen is either a by-product from the local chemical industry or is made by electrolysis from renewable electricity.
May 30, 2017 in Fleets, Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen
There are a couple of advantages of fuel cell buses over BEVs, so long as the cost to buy and the cost of the hydrogen are reasonable.
The first is that they offer more flexibility, with the ability to tackle longer journeys as required, so long as they provide hydrogen in depots.
The second is that they actively suck up and clean city air as they need it clean to work, so not only do they clean up the remaining non exhaust emissions, or rather more than compensate for it, filtering out road dust, brake dust, tire dust and so on, but they do so in an ideal location, right on the busy city streets.
If we can introduce the technology widely the health benefits will be enormous.
Posted by: Davemart | May 30, 2017 at 02:59 AM