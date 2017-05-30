« Havelaar Canada unveils battery-electric pickup truck | Main | Politecnico di Torin builds prototype system for dynamic on-road EV charging »

Automobili Lamborghini collaborating with Houston Methodist Research Institute on bioengineering carbon fiber composite study

30 May 2017

Automobili Lamborghini is collaborating with Houston Methodist Research Institute in a research project focused on a biocompatibility study of composite materials to be used mainly in prosthetic implants, but also in subcutaneous devices.

The aim is to identify new materials that are lighter, better tolerated by the human body, and more resistant over time than those currently used in the medical field.

Automobili Lamborghini is a leader in the research and production of carbon fiber composite materials, and the Advanced Composite Lightweight Structures Department of Research & Development provides its experience not only in the automotive field but also in other sectors including biomedical.

In addition to Houston Methodist Research Institute, Lamborghini collaborates in Italy, on this and other research projects, with the Occupational Medicine Unit of Bologna University Hospital Authority St. Orsola-Malpighi Polyclinic, the Neurosurgery of IRCCS Institute of Neurological Sciences of Bologna, the Neurosurgery Humanitas University Rozzano-Milano, the CNR Institute of Neuroscience and Humanitas and IRCSS Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute of Bologna.