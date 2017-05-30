« Samsung SDI completes EV battery plant construction in Hungary; global production tripod | Main | First liquid nitrogen hybrid bus completes trials; HORIBA MIRA and Dearman »

POSCO cryogenic high manganese steel registered as a standard with ASTM; LNG storage

30 May 2017

The cryogenic high manganese steel developed by Korean steel-maker POSCO was recently registered as a standard technology with ASTM International. Cryogenic high manganese steel can withstand temperatures as low as -196 ˚C and is suitable storing and transporting LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). Because the cryogenic steel has more weldability than conventional nickel alloy steel, and it is 20~30% cheaper than nickel alloy steel, stainless steel and the aluminum alloy steel, POSCO expects it to replace competitive materials.

ASTM International is an organization that tests and researches all materials, including metals and non-metals, and develops and publishes technical standards. Until now, more than 30,000 experts from 140 countries participated and established more than 12,000 technical standards. As the technologies registered with ASTM are used as standards or specifications for engineers not only in the US but globally, its registration with ASTM means that POSCO’s cryogenic high manganese steel is recognized as a material that can be safely used around the world.

The cryogenic high manganese steel is a high-value-added material that POSCO proprietarily developed after more than a decade of research.

Last year, POSCO supplied the cryogenic high manganese steel as the material for the LNG fuel tank of the world's largest LNG-fueled bulk carrier (a bulk carrier using LNG as fuel) which was being built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.