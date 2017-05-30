« Automobili Lamborghini collaborating with Houston Methodist Research Institute on bioengineering carbon fiber composite study | Main
Politecnico di Torin builds prototype system for dynamic on-road EV charging
30 May 2017
Politecnico di Torino has built a prototype system for dynamic on-road electric vehicle charging. The POLITO Charge While Driving system is going to be tested on the test circuit in Susa close to the city of Turin.
This test site has been developed in the framework of a research initiative promoted by the Politecnico together with 24 international partners of the European project FABRIC (Feasibility analysis and development of on-road Charging solutions for future electric vehicles).
The prototype is based on Inductive Power Transfer (IPT) technology. The basic unit of an IPT system for automotive applications consists of a fixed coil, placed underneath the road surface, designated as a transmitter, and a coil installed on the vehicle, the receiver. In the Susa test circuit, 50 transmitting coils have been installed, which will send power to a receiver installed on a light commercial vehicle.
May 30, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments