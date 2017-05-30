« Automobili Lamborghini collaborating with Houston Methodist Research Institute on bioengineering carbon fiber composite study | Main

Print this post

Politecnico di Torin builds prototype system for dynamic on-road EV charging

30 May 2017

Politecnico di Torino has built a prototype system for dynamic on-road electric vehicle charging. The POLITO Charge While Driving system is going to be tested on the test circuit in Susa close to the city of Turin.

This test site has been developed in the framework of a research initiative promoted by the Politecnico together with 24 international partners of the European project FABRIC (Feasibility analysis and development of on-road Charging solutions for future electric vehicles).

The prototype is based on Inductive Power Transfer (IPT) technology. The basic unit of an IPT system for automotive applications consists of a fixed coil, placed underneath the road surface, designated as a transmitter, and a coil installed on the vehicle, the receiver. In the Susa test circuit, 50 transmitting coils have been installed, which will send power to a receiver installed on a light commercial vehicle.