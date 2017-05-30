Green Car Congress  
Samsung SDI completes EV battery plant construction in Hungary; global production tripod

30 May 2017

Samsung SDI has completed construction of its electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Hungary. Sitting on a 330,000 m2 site in Goed, the plant is capable of producing batteries for 50,000 electric vehicles annually with operations expected to begin in the second quarter of next year.

The new plant will allow the company to save logistics costs and also to improve customer service in Europe. Through construction of the Hungary plant, Samsung SDI sets up a global electric vehicle batteries production tripod with plants in Ulsan, South Korea and Xian, China.

State-of-the-art technology of Samsung SDI will be applied to batteries to be made in this plant in Hungary. Batteries are one of the most important parts supplied to global car makers. I expect the plant to contribute much to the growth of the European electric vehicle market.

—Samsung SDI President Jun Young-hyun

