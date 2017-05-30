« KAUST team develops computational model for simulating soot production in gasoline direct injection engines | Main | POSCO cryogenic high manganese steel registered as a standard with ASTM; LNG storage »

Samsung SDI completes EV battery plant construction in Hungary; global production tripod

30 May 2017

Samsung SDI has completed construction of its electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Hungary. Sitting on a 330,000 m2 site in Goed, the plant is capable of producing batteries for 50,000 electric vehicles annually with operations expected to begin in the second quarter of next year.

The new plant will allow the company to save logistics costs and also to improve customer service in Europe. Through construction of the Hungary plant, Samsung SDI sets up a global electric vehicle batteries production tripod with plants in Ulsan, South Korea and Xian, China.