« Bus operators launch joint procurement for 63 fuel cell buses in Germany and South Tyrol; part of JIVE | Main | KAUST team develops computational model for simulating soot production in gasoline direct injection engines »

Print this post

TMC introducing boil-off gas compressor for LNG-fueled ships

30 May 2017

TMC Compressors (TMC), the leading supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use, is launching a boil-off gas compressor that can be utilized on all vessels that use LNG (liquefied natural gas) as ship fuel. The compressor system offers both financial and environmental benefits for users.

Onboard a vessel that uses LNG as fuel, heat from the surroundings increases the temperature inside the cooled down LNG fuel thanks, causing liquid to evaporate. The gas generated from this is known as boil-off gas.

The system captures the boil-off gas from the LNG fuel tanks onboard, compresses it with a TMC compressor and injects it into the main engine as fuel.

By compressing the boil-off gas to the required pressure in order to supply it as fuel directly into the ship’s engine, you will have an optimal system with regards to energy efficiency. —Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development

TMC will offer a number of different boil-off gas compressors, ranging from 30 kW to 450 kW.

The marine boil-off gas compressor system can also be utilized on vessels that run on dual fuel, for example LNG in combination with bunker oil.