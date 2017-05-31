« DOE: More than half of cars and trucks in US in 2016 were 6-speed | Main | Study finds POMDME-diesel blends cut soot up to 34% with no NOx increase »

Loughborough team develops novel system to enhance SCR operation to reduce NOx further

31 May 2017

Researchers at Loughborough University in the UK have developed a novel system that enhances SCR operation to further reduce NO x emissions and improve diesel engine efficiency.

The Ammonia Creation and Conversion Technology (ACCT) created by academics from the University’s School of Mechanical, Electrical and Manufacturing Engineering effectively increases the capacity of existing on-engine aftertreatment systems.

In 2015 the UK Government estimated that exposure to NOx and particulate matter emissions from diesel engines lead to around 52,000 additional deaths in the UK. NOx emissions are also the primary cause of smog in major cities around the world and a growing public health concern. This has led to growing pressure on vehicle manufacturers to reduce engine emissions, with new European NO x reduction targets for on-highway and heavy-duty diesel vehicles now so low they are almost impossible to meet.

Currently almost all new diesel vehicles are fitted with a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system to try and remove NO x produced by combustion. This system uses AdBlue to safely provide the ammonia required to reduce NO x into harmless nitrogen and water.

The drawback is that AdBlue only functions well at high exhaust temperatures, typically in excess of 250 ˚C. Therefore, the SCR does not necessarily operate at all engine conditions, for example, during short, stop-start commutes, particularly in urban areas or on construction sites.

Further, use of AdBlue at these problematic lower temperatures can result in severe exhaust blockages and subsequent engine damage.

ACCT is an AdBlue conversion technology that uses waste energy to modify AdBlue to work effectively at these lower exhaust temperatures. By greatly extending the temperature range at which SCR systems can operate the new technology significantly enhances existing NO x reduction systems. ACCT is the only technology of its kind in the world, the researchers said.

Loughborough’s Professor Graham Hargrave, an expert on the optimization of combustion engines, developed the technology with Research Associate Jonathan Wilson.

We are all familiar with the ‘cold start’, where diesel vehicles spew out plumes of toxic emissions before their catalytic systems are up to temperature and able to work effectively. Unfortunately with many vehicles doing short stop/start journeys, such as buses and construction vehicles, many engines never reach the optimal temperature required for the SCR systems to operate efficiently. The result is excessive NO x being released into the urban environment, especially in large cities.

Our system enables the SCR systems to work at much lower temperatures—as low as 60 ˚C. This means that the NO x reduction system remains active through the whole real world driving cycle, leading to significant reductions in tailpipe emissions. —Professor Hargrave

Currently the Loughborough technology has been tailored for HGV’s, however the same system is fully scalable for use in all diesel vehicles.