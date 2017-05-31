« Toyota’s Collaborative Safety Research Center launches 5-year, $35M program on autonomous and connected vehicle technologies | Main

Audi first to be awarded New York automated vehicle testing license; SAE Level 3

31 May 2017

The state of New York has approved Audi of America’s application to be the first company authorized to perform autonomous vehicle testing in the state. Audi intends to demonstrate and test vehicles in New York with Society of Automobile Engineers (SAE) Level 3 automation.

It will conduct the first autonomous vehicle demonstration in New York beginning in Albany, near the state capitol, in mid-June.

SAE Level 3 autonomy means a vehicle is capable of automated driving at posted highway speeds when specific conditions are met. In New York, two trained engineers will be in the vehicle to monitor the system and ensure safety, one in the front seat and one in the back. Audi’s demonstration vehicle has already safely logged thousands of miles on limited access highways across the US.

Earlier this month, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York was accepting applications from companies interested in testing or demonstrating autonomous vehicles on public roads.

New legislation included in New York’s FY 2018 budget allows for testing autonomous technology through a year-long pilot program. Audi’s vehicle routing information for the Albany demonstration has been pre-approved by the New York State Police and its application was approved by the Department of Motor Vehicles. State Police review the route to be taken, and are required to supervise the demonstration.