DOE: More than half of cars and trucks in US in 2016 were 6-speed
31 May 2017
The number of transmission speeds (gears) in new light vehicles has been growing over the last few decades. By 2016, more than half of all cars and light trucks were 6-speed, according to data gathered by Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL). The sales share of 7–10-speed transmissions grew to 18% of cars and 22% of light trucks.
Continuously variable transmissions (CVTs) were more than one-quarter of the car market and 13.3% of the light truck market.
Oak Ridge National Laboratory, 2016 Vehicle Technologies Market Report, May 2017
