NEVS starts city mobility pilot with new 9-3 EV series in Tianjin; launching SUV model

31 May 2017

Sweden-based NEVS is launching a city mobility pilot program with support from Tianjin Binhai Hi-tech Industrial Development Area (THT). The program offers car-sharing and ride hailing solutions in Tianjin city, with 15 million inhabitants.

The users will get access to all NEVS 9-3 EV series. With this green technology collaboration, the ambition is to pave the way for a new type of mobility solutions for modern and sustainable cities. NEVS will provide both electric vehicles and mobility services in this program with the new 9-3 electric vehicles.

THT, where NEVS joint venture factory and R&D are located, is one of the first Chinese national Hi-tech industrial parks. In recent years, by attracting the innovative forerunners, leading projects and international brands, THT has established itself as a role model for the high-end industrial clusters, becoming an important base for domestic science and technology development.

We are excited by this great opportunity to develop smart, sustainable mobility solutions together with a progressive city as Tianjin, and develop them in full scale with real people in real life situations, with the vision to create a future integrated urban mobility solution. —Mattias Bergman, President at NEVS

To extend the EV product portfolio for future mobility programs and fulfill the increasing demand for SUVs from the Chinese market, NEVS is also launching a brand new model: NEVS 9-3X SUV.

Features of the new NEVS 9-3 series include:

300 km (186 miles) of electric range.

WiFi hotspot, over-the-air software updates and battery management by smart-phone.

World-class filter for cabin air—“Always Clean Air Cabin” (ACAC)—with a filter efficiency up to 99%. It takes less than a minute to reduce the hazardous particle levels for PM 2.5 from 500 to 50 µg/m3.

The new NEVS 9-3 series has already passed through comfort, ride and handling testing and will be launched to the market during 2018. There are already more than 150,000 9-3 vehicles ordered by different Chinese companies.

A fleet-management portal makes it possible to track and diagnose cars on the road.

The new NEVS 9-3 series EVs will be built in NEVS’ China factories.