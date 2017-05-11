« California Energy Commission awards more than $36M to clean transportation projects | Main | REG expanding footprint at 75M gallon renewable diesel refinery in Geismar »

Print this post

BorgWarner supplies clutch for Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

11 May 2017

BorgWarner supplies its sprag one-way clutch for the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, the first FCA US LLC mass-produced plug-in hybrid electric vehicle and the industry’s first PHEV minivan. (Earlier post.) Depending on driving mode, BorgWarner’s one-way clutch enables the secondary motor to generate electricity or work with the traction-drive motor to transfer torque through the differential to the front wheels.



A sprag clutch is a one-way freewheel clutch that resembles a roller bearing but that uses non-revolving asymmetric sprags instead of cylindrical rollers. When the unit rotates in one direction the rollers slip or free-wheel, but when a torque is applied in the opposite direction, the rollers tilt slightly, producing a wedging action and binding because of friction. Click to enlarge.

During all-electric operation, BorgWarner’s one-way clutch enables both the traction-drive motor and secondary motor to generate torque for improved acceleration and performance. When the gasoline engine powers the vehicle, the one-way clutch spins freely, allowing the secondary motor to generate electricity for improved battery and fuel efficiency.

BorgWarner’s one-way clutches provide superior engagement performance and high efficiency for a variety of transmissions. Available in a wide range of sizes, package configurations and torque capacities, BorgWarner’s one-way clutches feature optimized materials, geometry and processing to meet customer specifications.

BorgWarner also supplies numerous technologies designed to increase engine efficiency, improve fuel economy and reduce emissions for FCA US V-6 Pentastar gasoline engines, including advanced exhaust gas recirculation modules, thermostatic valves, silent engine timing chains, variable cam timing technology and variable force solenoids.