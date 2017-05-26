« WorldAutoSteel release v6 of Advanced High-Strength Steels Application Guidelines | Main | Researchers find that high pressure is key to high-entropy alloys »

INFINITI selects 9 Internet of Things (IoT) and smart city startups for INFINITI LAB program in Canada

26 May 2017

INFINITI LAB Toronto, an Internet of Things (IoT) and smart cities accelerator program from premium car brand INFINITI, announced the nine startups that will participate in the inaugural four-week accelerator program in Toronto.

The nine participating startups have raised $2.7 million in funding between them, and during the program they will receive education, mentorship and access to technology from corporate and technology partners including new partners IBM Canada and TribalScale, and existing partners including Techstars, OMERS Ventures, and the City of Toronto.

The month-long Toronto program kicks off on 29 May, and the top startup will be fast-tracked into the three-month global program at the brand’s HQ, the INFINITI LAB Hong Kong driven by Nest, which launches in August.

The selected startups are:

Pitstop Predictive Maintenance. Pitstop is your proactive virtual technician. With a powerful combination of a mobile app, a telematics device and artificial intelligence, Pitstop has the ability to monitor and report vehicle data. Pitstop has gone through Techstars Mobility program in Detroit and is backed by BDC.

InnerSpace. InnerSpace provides a turnkey indoor mapping and location platform to commercial real estate companies who use it to boost productivity or create new revenue by offering indoor location services to their tenants.

Rover Parking. A marketplace for shared parking.

Pull Technologies. Pull is a mobile application that allows humans to connect to the internet of things. It creates a frictionless way to connect with new business associates or friends, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Tap Report. Tap Report is a digital solution for any workplace inspection including washrooms, fire equipment, preventative maintenance (PM) and more.

Ubiqweus Inc. Ubiqweus Inc., is currently designing and developing an electronic IoT device called qBiq. qBiq is a social sensing and monitoring device that builds data-sharing communities around people, places, and things.

RoadLaunch. RoadLaunch was built to make shipping easier. We delivered an IoT platform that makes transportation management fast and automated.

NXCAR. NXCAR is the first connected car solution for the extended warranty industry. It transforms new and used vehicles into smart cars with new safety, security and convenience features.

DRVEN. DRVEN allows drivers to upgrade their car, without upgrading their car. It also unlocks the value in the data that you and your car generate.

The month-long program features guest speakers from partners IBM Canada, TribalScale, T4G, Techstars, OMERS Ventures, TELUS Ventures, the City of Toronto, and Fleet Complete. The program will also feature IoT and smart cities experts from around North America, as well as guest speakers on topics including marketing, finance, sales, and data science. The program will culminate in Demo Day on 28 June, where each startup will pitch to a panel of venture capitalists.

The Toronto program is produced in partnership with Multiplicity, a Toronto-based non-profit that provides education and mentorship to startups.

The INFINITI LAB program was originally launched in Hong Kong in order to harness the power of innovation and entrepreneurship, and to date has produced two cohorts of startups. The Toronto-based expansion is the first international launch, and the program is open to pre-seed startups working on IoT and smart city innovation.