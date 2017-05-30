« Mercedes-Benz Rastatt plant to produce compact electric EQ vehicles; 3rd center of competence for EQ models in Germany | Main | Full thermal characterization of large format Li-pouch for better EV thermal management »

Wärtsilä introduces dedicated organisation to drive digital transformation

30 May 2017

Wärtsilä is currently implementing a digital transformation to become a data-led, insights-driven, and agile technology company dedicated to taking a leadership role in the smart marine and smart energy ecosystems throughout their entire lifecycle. The aim is to increase efficiency while enabling a zero-emissions society.

Following the appointment of Chief Digital Officer (CDO) and Executive Vice-President Marco Ryan in September 2016, Wärtsilä has taken several actions to speed up the developments achieved during the last decade. The focus is on future technology, notably the use of artificial intelligence, data analytics, open platforms, blockchain and cyber security, as well as on creating new business models.

Wärtsilä’s leadership position in these ecosystems will be built on its unique market position, which is based on deep customer understanding, predictive analytics and asset optimization skills, a global service network, an extensive product range, and engineering and technology expertise.

Digital disruption is already affecting the energy and marine sectors and will do so increasingly in the future. We are building on decades of expertise in digital development and accelerating the pace at which we build new digital solutions, services and opportunities for our customers. Wärtsilä’s recent acquisitions of Eniram and Greensmith demonstrate Wärtsilä’s ambitions and active role in helping its customers to benefit from smart technology initiatives. —Marco Ryan

To accelerate this digital transformation, Wärtsilä has recruited a highly qualified digital leadership team, and has established a new digital organization with more than 400 existing Wärtsilä employees.

Wärtsilä is putting particular emphasis on cyber security. Accordingly, the cyber security team is being considerably strengthened across Cyber Assurance, Cyber Operations, Cyber Policy, Information security and Cyber-as-a Service.

Newly appointed Heads of Digital will be responsible for furthering digital initiatives and strategies in each of the business divisions. Wärtsilä has already announced two additional Vice President positions in the digital organization and will announce dozens of new vacancies in 2017, including other management positions.

To develop digital services and products in a more agile way, Wärtsilä will launch digital acceleration centers globally. In the centers, Wärtsilä takes promising ideas and transforms them into service concepts and products, co-creating the solutions with customers and partners.