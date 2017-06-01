Green Car Congress  
Home Topics Archives About Contact  RSS Headlines

« Study finds air quality models significantly underestimate traffic as source of NOx in Europe | Main | $9.5M from California Climate Investments will support purchase of 10 battery-electric buses and solar charging stations »

Print this post

DOE releasing $20M in funding to ARPA-E awardees; NEXTCAR and REFUEL projects

1 June 2017

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is honoring additional commitments to 10 previously selected Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) awardees for a total of $20 million. This completes the approval process for projects selected in ARPA-E’s Next-Generation Energy Technologies for Connected and Autonomous On-Road Vehicles (NEXTCAR) (earlier post) and Renewable Energy to Fuels Through Utilization of Energy-Dense Liquids (REFUEL) (earlier post)programs.

Four REFUEL projects are also part of DOE’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) programs, which support groundbreaking technological innovation specifically in the small business community.

NEXTCAR projects will take advantage of the increasingly complex and connected systems in cars and trucks to improve their energy efficiency, with a goal of reducing individual vehicle energy usage by 20%. REFUEL projects will use water, molecules from the air, and electricity from renewable sources to produce high-energy liquid fuels for transportation and other uses.

NEXTCAR

  • Southwest Research Institute: Model Predictive Control for Energy-Efficient Maneuvering Of Connected Autonomous Vehicles Equipped with 12V Micro-Hybrid Engine Technology – $2,900,000

REFUEL

  • Gas Technology Institute: A Novel Catalytic Membrane Reactor for DME Synthesis from Renewable Resources – $2,300,000

  • Giner, Inc.: High-Efficiency Ammonia Production from Water and Nitrogen – $1,500,000

  • Sustainable Innovations, LLC: Electricity From an Energy-Dense Carbon-Neutral Energy Carrier – $1,200,000

  • Wichita State University: Alkaline Membrane-Based Ammonia Electrosynthesis with High Efficiency for Renewable and Scalable Liquid-Fuel Production – $855,000

  • University of Minnesota: Small Scale Ammonia Synthesis Using Stranded Wind Energy – $2,900,000

REFUEL SBIR/STTR

  • Bettergy Corporation: Low Temperature Ammonia Cracking Membrane Reactor for Hydrogen Generation – $1,524,607

  • Molecule Works, Inc.: Novel Electrochemical Membrane Reactor for Synthesis of NH3 From Air and Water at Low Temperature and Low Pressure – $2,300,000

  • Opus 12, Inc.: Renewable Electricity-Powered Carbon Dioxide Conversion to Ethanol for Storage and Transportation – $1,903,268

  • Storagenergy Technologies, Inc.: High Rate Ammonia Synthesis by Intermediate Temperature Solid-State Alkaline Electrolyzer (ITSAE) – $2,523,958

June 1, 2017 in Ammonia, ARPA-E, Autonomous driving, Connected vehicles, DME, Fuels | Permalink | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Green Car Congress © 2017 BioAge Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved. | Home | BioAge Group