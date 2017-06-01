« Study finds air quality models significantly underestimate traffic as source of NOx in Europe | Main | $9.5M from California Climate Investments will support purchase of 10 battery-electric buses and solar charging stations »

DOE releasing $20M in funding to ARPA-E awardees; NEXTCAR and REFUEL projects

1 June 2017

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is honoring additional commitments to 10 previously selected Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) awardees for a total of $20 million. This completes the approval process for projects selected in ARPA-E’s Next-Generation Energy Technologies for Connected and Autonomous On-Road Vehicles (NEXTCAR) (earlier post) and Renewable Energy to Fuels Through Utilization of Energy-Dense Liquids (REFUEL) (earlier post)programs.

Four REFUEL projects are also part of DOE’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) programs, which support groundbreaking technological innovation specifically in the small business community.

NEXTCAR projects will take advantage of the increasingly complex and connected systems in cars and trucks to improve their energy efficiency, with a goal of reducing individual vehicle energy usage by 20%. REFUEL projects will use water, molecules from the air, and electricity from renewable sources to produce high-energy liquid fuels for transportation and other uses.

NEXTCAR

Southwest Research Institute: Model Predictive Control for Energy-Efficient Maneuvering Of Connected Autonomous Vehicles Equipped with 12V Micro-Hybrid Engine Technology – $2,900,000

REFUEL

Gas Technology Institute: A Novel Catalytic Membrane Reactor for DME Synthesis from Renewable Resources – $2,300,000

Giner, Inc.: High-Efficiency Ammonia Production from Water and Nitrogen – $1,500,000

Sustainable Innovations, LLC: Electricity From an Energy-Dense Carbon-Neutral Energy Carrier – $1,200,000

Wichita State University: Alkaline Membrane-Based Ammonia Electrosynthesis with High Efficiency for Renewable and Scalable Liquid-Fuel Production – $855,000

University of Minnesota: Small Scale Ammonia Synthesis Using Stranded Wind Energy – $2,900,000

REFUEL SBIR/STTR