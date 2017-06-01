« University of Surrey launches global research center on air pollution | Main | Statoil to build the world’s first floating wind farm: Hywind Scotland »

Print this post

Continental in strategic agreements with NIO on EVs, Baidu on autonomous driving

1 June 2017

Continental has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with NIO, a global electric vehicle startup. The two companies will collaborate closely in the field of fully electric vehicles and other relevant fields, including intelligent transportation systems and automated driving, striving to build a stable partnership on a long-term basis.

Continental also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Baidu, one of the biggest Internet companies in China, with the goal of establishing a comprehensive strategic cooperation in the areas of automated driving, connected vehicles and intelligent mobility services. Both agreements were signed on Wednesday in Berlin.

NIO. Under the agreement, Continental and NIO will further collaborate on NIO new car platforms. In a first step, Continental will supply vehicle technology such as air suspension systems and tires to NIO’s ES8 electric SUV.

Cars of the future will feature electric drives, which will be fully connected and automated. In 2025, we expect a market share for fully electric drive systems of around 10 percent. Continental is well positioned to successfully meet these future demands on automotive drive systems. Already today, China is one of the leading markets for electric vehicles. Our collaboration with NIO will contribute to further advance the development of electric vehicles and the Chinese electric vehicle market. —Dr. Elmar Degenhart, Continental Chairman of the Executive Board

We are excited to be partnering with Continental on a number of projects, including automated driving, charging, and battery technology, to deliver unique services and experiences to our users. —William Li, founder and chairman of NIO

Continental and NIO plan to establish a timely information-sharing mechanism with different levels of communication channels, and regularly carry out technical exchanges to jointly define leading process and quality standards. Furthermore, both sides agreed to establish cooperation platforms in the areas of brand promotion, product marketing, technology promotion, quality training, customer service and talent training. An action plan and a strategic alliance will be further discussed and developed.

NIO and Continental have been cooperating in a number of areas ever since NIO was established in 2014. Continental’s innovative products and services will be used in NIO’s first mass production car, the ES8, which will be launched on the market in 2018. Under the agreement, Continental and NIO will further collaborate on NIO new car platforms. This includes vehicle technologies such as wireless charging, automated driving, digital cockpit, next-generation brake systems and air suspension systems.

Baidu. Continental and Baidu will extend technology exchanges by utilizing each other’s competitive advantages in automotive components and Internet technology and form an effective technical alliance. By using complementary resources and technology know-how, both partners intend to develop technologies, products and business models that will provide comprehensive and reliable solutions for automated driving, connected vehicles and intelligent mobility services.

Artificial intelligence has great potential to drive social development, and one of AI’s biggest opportunities is intelligent vehicles. By joining hands with Continental, we are striving to upgrade intelligence in the automobile industry and develop a new ecosystem of intelligent mobility and automated driving, thus empowering existing industries and new ones. —Qi Lu, Group President and Chief Operating Officer of Baidu

Under the agreement, Continental and Baidu will explore collaboration fields such as sensor systems and software for advanced driver assistance systems and automated driving, applications for Baidu’s Apollo platform including artificial intelligence, cyber security and connected cars, as well as road test, data collection and analysis for automated driving.