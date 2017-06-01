« UK Government awards more than US$141M to 38 driverless and low carbon vehicle projects | Main | Shell completes divestment of oil sand interests in Canada; retains Scotford refinery and plants »

GAC Motor passes 1M vehicle milestone in 6 years

1 June 2017

China’s GAC Motor celebrated the production of its 1 millionth vehicle six years after the company was founded—a white 4WD GS8 that rolled off the assembly line on 15 May at its factory in Guangzhou, China.

In 2016, GAC Motor sold more than 380,000 vehicles worldwide, marking a 96%year-on-year increase and 85 percent compound growth rate for six years in a row. In the first four months of 2017, GAC Motor has already broken previous records with 163,000 cars sold, achieving a 65.1% year-on-year increase.

The company’s best-selling SUV, the GS4, also became the fastest model within its price range to break the 500,000 mark, and is setting a sales pace of 35.5% year-on-year growth. The advanced GS8 now leads the high-end, seven-seat SUV category with sales exceeding 10,000 units in March and April.

GAC Motor says that it maintains a far lower component defective rate than industry average. To guarantee product quality and safety, GAC Motor has set the very strict “6520” quality control system that places “zero flaw” as the goal and improve product quality standards comprehensively.

GAC Motor now ranks 5th in J.D. Power Asia Pacific’s 2016 China Initial Quality Study, the highest among all Chinese brands for the fourth consecutive year.

The signature model GS4 also received a gold medal from C-ECAP (China Eco-Car Assessment Program) with clear advantage in low emissions while ensuring optimal performances and safety.

Centered on GAC Automotive Engineering Institute, GAC Motor has expanded a global automotive R&D network supported by the company’s technology center, top global suppliers and research institutes. GAC Motor has established strategic partnership with the world’s top 10 auto suppliers including Aisin Seiki, Michelin, Continental and Faurecia.

After GAC’s establishment of its first North America R&D Center in Silicon Valley this year, GAC Motor has begun recruiting talents in all fields from research and development, and vehicle engineering to marketing communications and management.