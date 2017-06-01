« GAC Motor passes 1M vehicle milestone in 6 years | Main | University of Surrey launches global research center on air pollution »

Shell completes divestment of oil sand interests in Canada; retains Scotford refinery and plants

1 June 2017

Royal Dutch Shell plc announced the completion of two previously announced agreements by Shell Canada Energy, Shell Canada Limited and Shell Canada Resources (Shell) that will see Shell sell all its in-situ and undeveloped oil sands interests in Canada and reduce its share in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project (AOSP) from 60% to 10%.

Under the first agreement, Shell has completed the sale to a subsidiary of Canadian Natural Resources Limited its entire 60% interest in AOSP, its 100% interest in the Peace River Complex in-situ assets, including Carmon Creek, and a number of undeveloped oil sands leases in Alberta, Canada.

The consideration to Shell from Canadian Natural is approximately $8.2 billion (C$10.9 billion), consisting of $5.3 billion in cash plus around 98 million Canadian Natural shares currently valued at $2.9 billion. Shell will manage its share position in Canadian Natural for value realization over time.

Separately and under the second agreement, Shell and Canadian Natural have completed the joint acquisition and now own equally Marathon Oil Canada Corporation, which holds a 20% interest in AOSP, from an affiliate of Marathon Oil Corporation for $1.25 billion each.

As previously announced, the transactions were estimated to result in a post-tax impairment of $1.3 to $1.5 billion of which $1.1 billion was taken in Q1, 2017 with a further $0.4 billion expected in Q2, 2017 based on final closing adjustments.

Effective 1 June 2017, Canadian Natural will operate the AOSP upstream mining assets, while Shell will continue as operator of the Scotford upgrader and Quest carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, located next to the 100% Shell-affiliate-owned Scotford refinery and chemicals plants.

Shell retains significant operations in Canada that are not affected by these transactions, including, in Upstream shales, with large acreage positions in the Duvernay and Montney formations; Downstream through chemicals, refining and marketing; and in Integrated Gas with the proposed LNG Canada project.

Pursuant to the completion of the transactions, the Athabasca Oil Sands Project (AOSP) is now a joint venture between Canadian Natural Upgrading Limited (60%), Chevron Canada Limited (20%), and Marathon Oil Canada Corporation (20% which is owned 50% by a Shell-affiliate and 50% by Canadian Natural Resources Limited).

The AOSP includes the Albian Sands mining and extraction operations (Muskeg River and Jackpine mines) north of Fort McMurray, Alberta, and the Scotford upgrader and Quest CCS project northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

The 100% Shell-affiliate-owned Scotford refinery and chemicals plants, adjacent to the Scotford upgrader and Quest CCS project, are not included in the divestment.

The Peace River Complex includes facilities at Peace River, Carmon Creek and Cliffdale.