Kaspersky Lab and AVL Software and Functions to cooperate on automotive cybersecurity

2 June 2017

Kaspersky Lab and AVL Software and Functions GmbH will work together to develop advanced, embedded security technologies for next generation automotive system development.

A steadily increasing number of vehicle features—such as remote diagnostics, telematics and infotainment—are using communication channels between vehicles and the cloud or other infrastructure. While the data exchange from, and to the car, provides many new technological opportunities, these channels are also increasingly turning into cyberattack targets. The growing risk of a vehicle being attacked, violating its safety, privacy and financial values, requires methodical, organizational and technical measures to ensure the protection of all vehicle features.

The agreement involves the following:

Joint-development of a software solution, which will guarantee interference-proof secure communication between car components, the car, and its external connected infrastructure.

Building a bridge between embedded automotive development and best cybersecurity practices and technologies.

Bundling security products with engineered car components, and the promotion of comprehensive security solutions for the car manufacturing industry.

Building a training and coaching portfolio for automotive security.

Consequent extension of business, via a seamless and comprehensive portfolio, to provide security and safety for the connected and autonomous cars of the future.

One of the key objectives is to create a reliable and flexible software platform that will allow car manufacturers to develop and implement a Secure Communication Unit (SCU or Car Gateway) into their cars, using hardware and additional software components that align with their manufacturing plans.

Once developed, the proof-of-concept SCU solution will be tested via security-related verification and validation methods. This comprehensive development package will not only produce the technical deliverables needed in the industry, but will also develop new concepts for making car software secure by design.

Kaspersky Lab and its technology partner AVL Software and Functions GmbH will present their exemplary secure communication platform at New Mobility World / IAA 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany from 12-17 September 2017.

AVL is the world’s largest independent company for the development, simulation and testing technology of powertrains (hybrid, combustion engines, transmission, electric drive, batteries and software) for passenger cars, trucks and large engines. AVL has more than 8,600 employees all over the world. In 2016, sales revenues reached €1.4 billion.

Kaspersky Lab is a global cybersecurity company celebrating its 20 year anniversary in 2017. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky Lab technologies.