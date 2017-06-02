« Penn State, FSU team develops low-cost, efficient layered heterostructure catalyst for water-splitting | Main | Audi’s mild-hybrid systems: 12V for 4-cylinders, 48V for 6- and 8-cylinders »

Print this post

EU greenhouse gas emissions from transport increased for the second year in a row in 2015; on-road up 1.6%

2 June 2017

Total European Union greenhouse gas emissions increased by 0.5% in 2015—the first annual increase since 2010—according to new European Environment Agency (EEA) data. Transport was a key reason for that increase: better fuel efficiency in that sector was not enough to counter the effects of an increasing demand for transport.

Higher emissions were caused mainly by increasing road transport, both passenger and freight, and slightly colder winter conditions in Europe, compared to 2014, leading to higher demand for heating. Gains in the fuel efficiency of new vehicles and aircrafts were not enough to offset the additional emissions caused by a higher demand in both passenger and goods transport. Road transport emissions—about 20% of total EU greenhouse gas emissions—increased for the second year in a row in 2015, by 1.6%. Emissions from aviation, representing about 4% of the EU total emissions, increased by 3.3% in 2015.



GHG emissions by aggregated sector in the EU-28 (kt CO 2 eq.). Source: EEA. Click to enlarge.

Road transport demand, and subsequently road transport GHG emissions, increased for the second year in a row, confirming the upward trend in emissions that started in 2014.

According to the EEA, the average CO 2 emissions level of new cars sold in 2015 was 119.5 g CO 2 /km, well below the 2015 target of 130 g CO 2 /km. The average emission of new light commercial vehicles in 2015 was 168.3 g CO 2 /km, which is also below the 2017 target of 175 g CO 2 /km by 2017. Car and van manufacturers will have to keep reducing emissions levels to meet the targets of 95 g CO 2 /km and 147 g CO 2 /km, respectively.

Neither road transportation nor the residential sectors are covered by the EU emissions trading system (ETS), which explains why overall net emissions increased in spite of the reduction in EU ETS emissions the same year. In fact, ETS emissions for stationary installations decreased by 0.7%, whereas emissions from the non-trading sectors increased by 1.4% in 2015.

In 2015, the EU greenhouse gas emissions increased only slightly, despite the strongest annual economic growth (+ 2.2%) in the EU since 2007 and following a 4% decrease in emissions in 2014. From 1990 to 2015, the EU reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 22.1%, already surpassing its 2020 target of reducing emissions by 20%. During the same period, the EU economy grew about 50%.

The main reasons behind the emission reductions since 1990 include the effects of EU and national policies (leading to the growing use of renewable energy, use of less carbon intensive fuels and improvements in energy efficiency), structural change towards a more service-oriented economy, the effects of economic recession, and milder winters, leading to reduced energy demand for heating, EEA said.

Other findings for the year 2015:

The reduction in total EU greenhouse gas emissions compared with 1990 was 23.7% if emissions from international aviation are excluded.

Greenhouse gas emissions under the EU emissions trading system (ETS) decreased by 0.7%, excluding aviation, whereas emissions from the non-trading sectors increased by 1.4%.

Spain, Italy and the Netherlands accounted for the largest increases in greenhouse gas emissions in the EU.

The United Kingdom showed the largest decrease of greenhouse gas emissions in the EU.

Total energy consumption and energy-related emissions increased, due to increased use of natural gas and crude oil. However, the reduced use of solid fuels, for the third consecutive year, and the sustained increase in renewables—particularly biomass, wind and solar—offset otherwise higher emissions. Electricity production from hydro and nuclear declined.

In spite of the increase in emissions, the carbon intensity of the EU energy system declined due to higher shares of renewables and gas relative to coal in the overall fuel mix.

EU greenhouse gas emissions from refrigeration and air conditioning decreased, ending an almost exponential increase of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) emissions since 1990.

The EEA’s new reports, Annual European Union greenhouse gas inventory 1990-2015 and inventory report 2017 and Analysis of key trends and drivers in greenhouse gas emissions in the EU between 1990 and 2015 provide an overview of the EU’s greenhouse gas emission trends.