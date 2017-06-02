« New composite reduces rare earth element usage in three-way catalytic converters | Main | ARPA-E to issue FOAs for advanced modular nuclear reactors, ultra-high efficient hybrid systems for gas-to-electricity »

Print this post

Samsung Heavy Industries and DNV GL sign partnership for new LNG carrier designs

2 June 2017

DNV GL and Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd (SHI) signed a joint development project (JDP) agreement focused on the development of new designs for LNG carriers. The JDP aims to develop two 30K (30,000 m3) LNG carrier designs, one with membrane-type LNG tanks and one with type-C (pressurized) LNG tanks.

The scope of the JDP covers design review, safety analysis, market research, various structural and safety evaluations, and if successful will culminate in the award of an Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV GL.

The idea for a 30K LNGC originates from SHI’s own research. SHI decided to develop both membrane and type C designs in parallel to give owners more options and expects that some owners may opt for type-C tanks on smaller tonnage, as is common in LNG bunkering vessels.