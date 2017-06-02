« New composite reduces rare earth element usage in three-way catalytic converters | Main | ARPA-E to issue FOAs for advanced modular nuclear reactors, ultra-high efficient hybrid systems for gas-to-electricity »
Samsung Heavy Industries and DNV GL sign partnership for new LNG carrier designs
2 June 2017
DNV GL and Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd (SHI) signed a joint development project (JDP) agreement focused on the development of new designs for LNG carriers. The JDP aims to develop two 30K (30,000 m3) LNG carrier designs, one with membrane-type LNG tanks and one with type-C (pressurized) LNG tanks.
The scope of the JDP covers design review, safety analysis, market research, various structural and safety evaluations, and if successful will culminate in the award of an Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV GL.
The idea for a 30K LNGC originates from SHI’s own research. SHI decided to develop both membrane and type C designs in parallel to give owners more options and expects that some owners may opt for type-C tanks on smaller tonnage, as is common in LNG bunkering vessels.
The present business environment requires that the shipping industry moves further towards eco-friendly operations due to environmental concerns, recent international regulations, as well as rises in fuel oil prices. As leaders in reacting to new market trends in their specialized fields, this new joint development project between DNV GL and SHI will improve the business strategies of both parties.—Mun-Keun Ha
June 2, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments