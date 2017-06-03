« Has Permian Productivity Peaked? | Main | UCLA, ARB, WVU measure on-road particle numbers for heavy-duty diesel and CNG trucks in California »

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories seeks input on small modular reactor technology

3 June 2017

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) has begun a discussion around Small Modular Reactor (SMRs) technology in Canada, and the role that Canadian Nuclear Laboratories can play in bringing this technology to market, by launching a Request for Expressions of Interest on SMRs.

We intend to begin the generic site selection and licensing process for the first demonstration or prototype reactor later this year. At this preliminary stage, these activities will be technology neutral, and inclusive of all potential technologies. We need to hear from the broader SMR development community, to ensure that their needs are being captured. —Kathryn McCarthy, Vice-President, Research & Development, CNL

Over the past decade, small modular reactors (SMRs) have increasingly been recognized as a potential alternative to large-scale nuclear reactors. This clean energy technology holds opportunities for Canada, particularly for remote communities or industrial sites, CNL proposes. SMRs may offer several advantages over traditional technologies, notably: the ability to purchase and construct in a modular way, decreasing up-front capital costs through simpler, less complex plants, and a reduced staff complement.

Designs can also bring greater efficiency and systems which are inherently safe. In addition to electricity generation, SMRs could be integrated in overall energy plans with applications as varied as district heating, co-generation, energy storage, desalination, or hydrogen production.

CNL is seeking input from SMR technology developers, potential end users, and any other interested parties and stakeholders, including potential host communities, unions, the nuclear supply chain, and research and academic institutions.

This Request for Expressions of Interest aims to build an understanding of the existing capabilities, technology gaps, needs and requirements both from technology developers and other stakeholders, and overall market interest, so that CNL can position itself as a key partner to the development and deployment of SMRs.

The Request for Expressions of Interest is open from 1 June to 31 July 31.